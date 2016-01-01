Here you can:
- Check if you are registered to vote.
- Check where you are registered to vote.
- Check your political party preference.
- Check your language preference for election materials.
- Check the status of your vote-by-mail or provisional ballot.
- Find your polling place.
- Find information for upcoming local and state elections.
- Find contact information for your county elections office.
- Choose how you want to receive your state and county voter guides before each election.
If you recently registered online, please wait at least 24 hours before checking your status.