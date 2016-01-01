Welcome!

Here you can:
  • Check if you are registered to vote.
  • Check where you are registered to vote.
  • Check your political party preference.
  • Check your language preference for election materials.
  • Check the status of your vote-by-mail or provisional ballot.

  • Find your polling place.
  • Find information for upcoming local and state elections.
  • Find contact information for your county elections office.

  • Choose how you want to receive your state and county voter guides before each election.

If you recently registered online, please wait at least 24 hours before checking your status.

Personal Information